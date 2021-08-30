JMPD officer 'viciously assaulted' by 'speeding' 24-year-old motorist
A female JMPD officer from the K9 unit was allegedly viciously assaulted while arresting a 24-year-old motorist for speeding and skipping a red traffic light at the weekend.
The motorist also allegedly “attempted to brazenly bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer”, according to a statement on Monday by the office of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena.
Mokoena condemned the attack.
“After being asked to step out of his vehicle, the 24-year-old suspect pounced on the officer, strangling her, then hurled her to the ground and proceeded to kick her in the face,” read the statement.
“This unrestrained battering was accompanied by racial slurs as well as vulgar and derogatory name-calling. The suspect further made death threats against the officer.”
Mokoena described the incident as barbaric, despicable and deserving of harsh punishment — especially as the country was grappling with the scourge of gender-based violence.
“I strongly condemn this heinous act. Such behaviour is abhorrent and simply unacceptable. Our officers should never be placed in harm’s way while carrying out their duties, especially by wayward scoundrels who have no regard for the law like this man.
“This incident is extremely sickening in a country that is confronted with the plague of violence against women and children. It is absolutely contemptible to have our officer subjected to such wanton physical and verbal abuse while doing her job.”
The officer was taken to Milpark Hospital with injuries to the head, face, left eye and right shoulder. She was discharged the same evening after being treated.
The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest and reckless and negligent driving.
TimesLIVE
