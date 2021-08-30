Entrepreneur miserable and in debt due to state blunders

Tuswa rues the day she bid for government PPE tender

What started as an exciting R2m business venture with the government has sunk an Eastern Cape family deep in debt.



Abongile Tuswa, 34, the director of Malihlume Services based in Mthatha, is facing a R1m debt while her student accommodation business has also taken a knock because of Covid-19. Since the beginning of they year, Tuswa has been embroiled in a tussle with the Eastern Cape department of health over R1m she is owed after the cancellation of a six-month contract worth R2m that she was awarded in June last year...