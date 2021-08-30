Astute businessman survived state’s failure to pay him
Madikane came up with solution to ride cashflow crisis
Nine years ago, East London businessman Mdu Madikane, 52, was on the verge of losing his company as he owed nearly R5m by various provincial government departments.
Madikane's company he had in 2012 it was specialising mainly in landscaping and also offered cleaning and security to provincial government departments...
