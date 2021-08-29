Search for missing kids intensifies

The Limpopo police commissioner Lieut-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered the mobilisation of relevant resources to intensify the search operation for two minor girls who went missing last week from Marobjane village in Senwabarwana.

Spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the siblings, identified as Kamogelo Raphasha,7 and Tshegofatso, 6, were reported missing in the afternoon on Tuesday, a day after they disappeared.

"The two girls reportedly left home in the company of their relative, a 26-year-old woman who is said to be mentally retarded. A search operation by the local police, the K9 Unit and community members ensued and went on throughout the night," said Mojapelo.

"The said relative was found by the police during the search operation, standing at a bus stop at GaTeffo village. On Wednesday, the operation was joined by the Search and Rescue Unit and the Airwing where a police helicopter assisted in the search," Mojapelo said.

He added that the search operation will be intensified in the areas such as Avon, Pickum, GaMachaba, GaRammutla, Bull-Bull, Mashaleng and Lethaleng as well as the adjacent bushes.

"All relevant resources such the Mounted Unit, the Airwing, K9, Search and Rescue Teams from Makhado, Polokwane and Thohoyandou as well as the EMS members will be deployed to assist in the search operation," he said.

Hadebe has also called on SAPS platforms such as FCS Detectives, Women’s Network and Men for Change to voice their disapproval for the disappearance of Kamogelo and Tshegofatso, using the Slogan We shall not rest until the two are found! "Our girls are our pride, hands off them,” and also raise their hands in supporting the operatives in their quest to locate these children."