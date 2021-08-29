Moyikwa Sisulu, grandson of Walter and Albertina Sisulu, dies of Covid-19 related complications

The grandson of SA struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, Moyikwa Sisulu, has died of Covid-19 related complications, leaving behind his partner and their newborn baby.

The Sisulu family said the 41-year-old died at Morningside Clinic in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

“It is with an overwhelming sense of heartbreak that the Sisulu family confirms the untimely passing of our beloved Moyikwa Zwelethu Sisulu,” said the family in a statement.