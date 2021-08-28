MEC not liable for child injured at ECD centre, top court rules

The Western Cape social development MEC does not have a legal duty to ensure the day-to-day safety of children in places of care, the Constitutional Court held on Friday.

The court dismissed an appeal by a father who was suing for damages suffered by his daughter, who was seriously injured while playing at an early childhood development centre (ECD) in Bredasdorp, in the Western Cape, in 2008.

The child, now 18, was on the swing at an ECD centre in Bredasdorp when the top beam of the wooden structure dislodged and collapsed on her.

The child — who suffered brain damage — spent close to two years in Cape Town’s Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and, later, the Groote Schuur Hospital.

Her father sued the Western Cape MEC for social development for damages.

The Western Cape High Court found in January 2019 that the MEC was liable for damages.

However, that judgment was overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last year.