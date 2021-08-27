South Africa

Teachers held up by armed robbers during staff meeting

Eastern Cape school 'had closed early so there were no pupils on the premises'

By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 August 2021 - 11:53
Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of business robbery after five armed suspects robbed teachers at a primary school in Zwide on Thursday. File photo.
Image: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Five armed suspects interrupted a school staff meeting on Thursday, robbing the attendees of their belongings.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the incident happened at around midday while staff at a school in Qogi Street in Zwide, Gqeberha, were meeting in the school hall.

One teacher noticed three men walking in a passage. When asked what they were doing there, one pointed a firearm at the teacher. 

“The suspects then entered the hall and ordered the group to lie down. The suspects took their belongings [cellphones, a laptop and handbag] and walked out of the hall,” Swart said.

“Two other suspects joined the three and they fled the scene together in a vehicle.

“The school had closed early so there were no pupils on the premises.”

Anyone who can assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact detective Capt Frank van der Berg on 082-394-5957, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Kwazakhele detectives are investigating a case of business robbery. 

HeraldLIVE

