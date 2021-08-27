Mokgoro resigns as premier but is still MPL
The province remains plagued by a governance crisis which has seen six of its departments placed under administration
The ANC in the North West legislature was still in the dark late on Thursday about whether Job Mokgoro would vacate his post as an MPL after he tendered his resignation as premier.
Mokgoro’s resignation came after a push by the interim provincial interim committee (IPC) that is planning to replace him with ANC stalwart Bushy Maape...
