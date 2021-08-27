A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size

There is a window of opportunity which has received insufficient attention. Soon there will be a large wave of retirements among South African teachers, peaking around 2030 and ending in 2040. New, younger — and lower paid — teachers will have to take their place. This opportunity comes with questions around the capacity of universities to rapidly increase the output of teacher graduates.

Factors influencing class size

Around half of SA’s primary pupils are in classes with more than 40 pupils. About 15% are in classes exceeding 50 pupils. The averages and inequality are considerably worse than what one sees in countries such as Chile, Indonesia, Morocco and Iran.

What explains the inequality? There are four key factors.

Firstly, though policy distributes teaching posts equitably, not all posts are filled all the time. Historically disadvantaged schools have the greatest difficulty filling posts.

Secondly, the policy doesn’t take classrooms into account. Based on enrolment, 20 teaching posts could be allocated to a school with 15 classrooms.

Thirdly, there’s evidence that poor timetabling and poor use of teaching time result in too many free periods for teachers, and too few classes being taught at any time. This is especially the case beyond grade 3, where it becomes increasingly common for teachers to specialise in a curriculum subject.

Fourthly, schools permitted to charge fees, which tend to be middle-class schools, can employ additional teachers and thus reduce class sizes.

The province in which a school is situated plays a remarkably large role. Schools with similar teacher-pupil ratios end up with very different class sizes, depending on the province.

The following graph shows in primary schools with a teacher for every 32 pupils, as an example, the percentage of the school’s pupils in a class exceeding 40 pupils differs vastly. In the Free State and Gauteng this figure is around 30% of pupils. In other provinces, it more than double that.