POLL|What should be done to reduce the high unemployment rate?

The latest statistics released in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) of the second quarter of 2021 revealed that black African women are the most vulnerable, with an unemployment rate of 41%.

Unemployment among white women is at 8.2%, 22.4% among Indian/ Asian women and 29,9% among coloured women. The report further pointed out that women, in general, are more vulnerable to unemployment than men.

In the second quarter of 2021, there were 36.8% unemployed women regardless of race, compared to 32.4% among men according to the official definition of unemployment.

The report further revealed the expanded unemployment among women is at 48,7% and was 8.1 percentage points higher than among their male counterparts in the second quarter of 2021.