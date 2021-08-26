Mokgoro set to finally resign after meeting Ramaphosa

Job Mokgoro is set to finally step down as premier of North West after almost two weeks of refusal to leave his post as he demanded the ANC to explain why he was being removed.



Mokgoro, who was headhunted by the ANC national leadership to intervene and lead the troubled province in 2018, had demanded to first meet President Cyril Ramaphosa before acceding to the move to replace him with party stalwart Bushy Maape by the interim provincial committee (IPC), whom he finally met on Wednesday...