Looters foiled as stolen TV sets are being remotely disabled

Some of the looters who gleefully ran off with televisions during the July unrest have been foiled by technology that remotely disables stolen TV sets.

Samsung South Africa has announced the implementation of a television block function on all its TV sets obtained through unlawful means or stolen from its warehouses, including sets looted from its Cato Ridge distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

The company said the block function was activated as part of its commitment to reopening businesses and minimising the loss of jobs after the unrest, in line with the plea to #RebuildSouthAfrica.

“TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with a valid proof of purchase,” Samsung said in a statement.

“The aim is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in SA and beyond its borders.”