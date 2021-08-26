Caster Semenya's service at children's home gets her off reckless driving rap

A charge of reckless driving against SA athlete Caster Semenya has been withdrawn after she successfully completed 50 hours of community service at Orlando children's home over the past three months.

This was formalised on Thursday when Semenya made a brief appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court.

She was selected for a diversion programme after her arrest in May and released on bail of R500.

Her lawyer, Abraham Allison, said: “The good news is that there is no criminal record.

“The probation officer was satisfied that she had met all the criteria. The charge is withdrawn, she can get her bail money back.”