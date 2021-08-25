WATCH | 'Incompetent and questionable': Malema's fiery attack on IEC and judiciary

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and the judiciary, accusing them of being incompetent at the expense of the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Malema accused the IEC of colluding with certain political parties after it extended its deadline for candidate registration by four hours on Monday.

This after the commission failed to disclose which political parties had specifically asked for an extension.

“The IEC should have been transparent from the beginning and say, 'the following parties have requested that we postpone the time from 5 to 9 and we have adhered to that.'

“It means the IEC is in cahoots with these incompetent political parties and is prepared to accommodate and even protect their identity. So we are saying to the IEC: be transparent, don’t talk to us in a forked tongue ... 'Several political parties' — what is that? Tell us who asked for a postponement.”