South Africa

Public sector wage deal will cost R20bn, Treasury tells parliament

By Alexander Winning - 25 August 2021 - 12:33
The National Treasury said in a presentation before a parliamentary committee that the R20bn cost was above the compensation ceiling contained in this year's February budget. Stock photo.
The National Treasury said in a presentation before a parliamentary committee that the R20bn cost was above the compensation ceiling contained in this year's February budget. Stock photo.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

A wage agreement between the government and civil servants for the 2021/22 fiscal year will cost about R20bn, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The government and public sector employees struck a one-year deal last month for a 1.5% salary increase plus a cash payment, after several months of negotiations.

Trade unions initially demanded far larger above-inflation increases. The government, however, wanted to keep salaries flat to rein in a gaping budget deficit worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But when talks reached a deadlock and unions threatened strike action, the government softened its position.

The National Treasury said in a presentation before a parliamentary committee that the R20bn cost was above the compensation ceiling contained in this year's February budget.

“Work is ongoing on how to address the wage agreement within the current constrained environment,” the presentation added.

The government's wage bill, accounting for about a third of consolidated spending, has been a major concern for credit-rating agencies that have downgraded SA's sovereign debt to “junk” status.

Reuters

Mchunu had to jump through hoops for wage deal

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu had to explain the government's efforts to root out corruption and had to break the bank to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Public sector unions agree to wage deal, says minister

The majority of public sector unions in South Africa have signed a one-year wage hike deal, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference