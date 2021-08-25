Judge Hlophe must be impeached, Judicial Service Commission rules

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended impeachment for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, upholding a finding by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal that he is guilty of gross misconduct.

This will be the first time in SA’s post-1994 history that the JSC has made such a recommendation.

The finding of gross misconduct relates to a 2008 complaint by all the then-justices of the Constitutional Court that the Western Cape judge president had sought to influence the outcome of a pending judgment relating to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is on trial for the same charges.

At the time, Zuma was president of the ANC, and the charges were widely believed to be what stood between him and the presidency of SA.