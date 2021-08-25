Farmer shares in good deeds with excess veggies
Sebambo grows vegetables such as cabbage, sugar snap peas, carrots and beetroot
Tebogo Sebambo is part of a growing cohort of emerging farmers who have joined an online platform to share their produce with the needy to fight hunger and poverty.
Sebambo, 36, the owner of At Source Food Serve – a smallholding farm in Magaliesberg – grows vegetables such as cabbage, sugar snap peas, carrots and beetroot. ..
