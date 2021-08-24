South Africa

SA unemployment rate hits new record high in second quarter

By reuters - 24 August 2021 - 12:27
The unemployment rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008. File photo.
The unemployment rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

SA’s unemployment rate hit a new record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021 from 32.6% in the first quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Stats SA said the number of unemployed people totalled 7.826-million in the three months to the end of June, compared with 7.242-million in the previous three months.

The rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 44.4% of the labour force was without work in the second quarter, from 43.2% in the first quarter.


'There go our jobs': Are cashierless stores a new threat in SA's unemployment crisis?

The trial store is operating from Cape Town, where 40 items are available to purchase.
News
4 days ago

Social scheme proposal a vital read

The government is proposing a social scheme that would require South Africans to contribute a portion of their income.
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference