South Africa

SA records 7,600 new Covid-19 cases, with a third of them in KZN

According to NICD data, there were 7,632 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in the past 24 hours, along with 163 related deaths.

By TimesLIVE - 24 August 2021 - 06:23
SA stands on the cusp of the 5-millionth person to be fully vaccinated in the country, a milestone that is likely to be hit on Tuesday.
SA stands on the cusp of the 5-millionth person to be fully vaccinated in the country, a milestone that is likely to be hit on Tuesday.
Image: BreadCrumbs

A third of all new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours were identified in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is according to latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This comes as the country stands on the threshold of another Covid-19 vaccine milestone. Barring a major disruption to the rollout, on Tuesday the 5-millionth South African will be fully vaccinated, either with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab or their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

As of 5pm on Monday, there were 4,983,911 people fully vaccinated across SA — 2,433,477 of them with J&J and 2,550,434 having received their second Pfizer shot.

On Monday, there were 247,293 vaccines administered by 5pm. Of these, 55,444 were J&J shots and 191,849 were Pfizer (of which 85,580 were the second dose).

According to the NICD figures, there were 7,632 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in the past 24 hours, along with 163 Covid-19 related deaths. This means that there have been 2,698,605 total confirmed infections and 79,584 fatalities recorded across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The NICD said that there were 2,542 cases (33% of the daily total) recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. This was followed by Western Cape (21%, or 1,634 cases) and the Eastern Cape (17%, or 1,286 cases). Gauteng was the other province to record more than 500 infections in the past 24 hours, with 513 cases identified.

There was also 345 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 13,537 people are being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 related illnesses across SA.

TimesLIVE

'Covid-19 fatigue' a real threat as the number of infections soar, warns KZN health MEC

As new Covid-19 infections soar across the province, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane sounded the alarm bells over what she termed ...
News
1 day ago

City of Joburg health worker arrested for selling Covid-19 negative certificates

A City of Joburg health worker was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative test certificates to travellers for R500.
News
2 days ago

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching Covid-19, their son said in a statement on ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference