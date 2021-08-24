More second-chance matrics pass maths and science

A significant number of candidates who wrote grade 12 second chance May/June exams attained a pass in mathematics and physical sciences.

On Tuesday, the department of basic education released the matric results which were written by 239,024 candidates.

Department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the results could not be reported in terms of overall passes or candidates that have attained the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Senior Certificate (SC) given that they only registered to write one or more subjects.

“The total number of candidates who attained a pass in mathematics and physical sciences is 11,557 and 8,258 respectively,” Mhlanga said.

He said the May/June examination was successfully administered despite the enormous challenges relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Both candidates with Covid-19 symptoms and those that tested positive were allowed to write the examination in special isolation venues. The prevalence of examination irregularities of a serious nature such as impostors, crib notes and possession of cellphones during the writing had declined compared to previous years.”

Mhlanga said Umalusi, the council for quality assurance, declared the exams as being conducted in accordance with the standards prescribed in the examinations regulations and also confirmed that there were no irregularities that were of such a nature so as to compromise the examinations as a whole.

“The results of candidates that wrote this examination will be available at the district office or at the centre where the examination was written. If a candidate is not pleased with his/her performance in a subject, such a candidate is free to request for a recheck or remark or even request to view the script.

“The centres where the candidates wrote their examination or the district office, will assist the candidate to complete the application form for this purpose.”