Dithering nurses fail expectant mother of twins

Cries from clinic gate ignored as woman gives birth

A mother who prematurely delivered one of her twin babies at the clinic gate says nurses at the facility ignored her cries for help when she suddenly experienced labour pains on arrival.



Refilwe Bantsejang, 26, from Madibogo village near Mahikeng in the North West, lost both her twins during the premature birth on Thursday last week...