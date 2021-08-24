Biometric machine designed to certify documents

Machine will only be used by people if it is approved by the government

Two men from Ekhurhuleni have teamed up with the Vaal University of Technology to create a biometric certifying machine.



Thabang Mamantsebe, Pule Maake along with VUT product developer Tebogo Kekana have created a machine that can certify personal documents using biometric technology...