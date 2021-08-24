Biometric machine designed to certify documents
Machine will only be used by people if it is approved by the government
Two men from Ekhurhuleni have teamed up with the Vaal University of Technology to create a biometric certifying machine.
Thabang Mamantsebe, Pule Maake along with VUT product developer Tebogo Kekana have created a machine that can certify personal documents using biometric technology...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.