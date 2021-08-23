Woman up for attempted pit toilet murder
Aunt accused of throwing nephew, 5, down latrine
Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman for attempted murder after she allegedly assaulted her five-year-old nephew and dumped him inside a pit toilet.
The woman from Ngojini village in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, will appear in the Cofimvaba magistrate’s court today. ..
