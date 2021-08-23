Villagers praise pair at end of epic 500km run

Friends Gana and Malatsi ran to Limpopo to raise funds for rural schools

There were screams and ululations as Makashule Gana, 38, and Solly Malatsi, 35, reached the village of Lefara in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Sunday.



The two friends had embarked on a 500km run from Vilakazi Street in Soweto to Lefara village on August 7. Even though they had aimed to raise R500,000 for eight village schools in their province, they managed to raise R280,000...