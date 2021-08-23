South Africa

Senior health official shot multiple times outside complex in Joburg

23 August 2021 - 13:32
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The woman was shot just after 8am and was alone in the car. Stock photo.
A woman, who is believed to be a senior health official in Gauteng, was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning, provincial police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the woman had dropped off her child at school shortly before the shooting.

“While opening the gate at her complex, a white BMW stopped next to her and [an occupant] shot her several times on her upper body. She was taken to hospital and so far we don’t know her condition.

“We understand that she is a senior official in the department of health in Gauteng,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele said it appeared that “someone was waiting for her to assassinate her”, but the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

He said the shooting happened just after 8am and the woman was alone in the car.

An attempted murder case had been opened.

No arrests were made.

TimesLIVE

