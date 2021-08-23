Nurse in court as City of Joburg tries to trace buyers of fake Covid-19 certificates

The City of Johannesburg on Monday said it was trying to verify how many Covid-19 certificates were allegedly fraudulently issued by their employee, Skhumbuzo Sdumo Manana.

Manana was employed at the Parkhurst Clinic, where he was a professional nurse and an acting facilitator. He appeared in the Booysens magistrate's court at about 4pm on Monday, where he faced charges of fraud, corruption and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Manana was nabbed at the weekend after a sting operation that saw him allegedly sell a “negative” Covid-19 certificate for R500 to a person he had not even tested. A legitimate test, conducted at a laboratory, usually costs about R850.

Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services unit, said they were not sure when Manana allegedly started selling the fake certificates.

“We only received a complaint last week and started investigating. We sent our undercover agents to get certificates themselves so they could assist us with our case further,” said Sindane.