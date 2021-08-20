Sfiso Buthelezi is adamant: Popo Molefe is no victim of state capture

The cat-and-mouse game between former Prasa board chairpersons Sfiso Buthelezi and Popo Molefe is now for state capture inquiry chair acting chief justice Raymond Zondo to settle once and for all.

This after Buthelezi insisted in his final submission to the commission that Molefe was no “victim of state capture”, as he would have the inquiry believe.

Buthelezi was particularly displeased that the commission’s evidence leader, advocate Vas Soni, did not grill Molefe enough on his alleged role in fomenting irregularities at Prasa.

According to Buthelezi in his final supplementary affidavit to the commission, there is compelling evidence that Molefe was no corruption-buster.

The tiff between them started last year, when Molefe implicated Buthelezi during his testimony at the inquiry. Molefe claimed that Buthelezi, who was his predecessor as Prasa board chair, had “strangely” pushed for the appointment of service providers for the modernisation of the Braamfontein depot.