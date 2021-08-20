Military says 'drunk soldier' in viral video has been missing since July

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that an allegedly heavily intoxicated man in military uniform seen in a viral video is one of their own who has been missing in action since July 27.

The footage depicted a man swaying on his feet, carrying a bag outside a populated shopping centre. A guard guides the man past onlookers to awaiting Tshwane metro police officers.

The SANDF said in a statement on Friday that such “disgraceful behaviour” was unreservedly condemned and they were working with the Tshwane metro police to ascertain details about the incident.

The military is trying to locate the soldier who has been Awol since July.