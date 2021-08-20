Crime stats: Cash-in-transit heists, residential robberies increase

The police are making strides against cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and are on a mission to take down those highly organised criminals.

That was the message from police minister Bheki Cele when he delivered the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

He said 46 CIT heists were committed between April and June.

Though this shows an increase of about 27 heists compared to the previous reporting period, Cele said the police were tackling the scourge.

“Using intelligence and a combination of shared resources, police continue to intercept and are taking down these highly organised gangs,” he said.