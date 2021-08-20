Court sets aside decision to appoint senior school officials

The Limpopo department of education suffered a major blow after a court set aside its decision to appoint senior school officials without consulting the school governing body (SGB).

Naletsana Combined School's SGB approached the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane after the department withdrew its function in filling three senior positions of school principal, deputy principal and head of department (HOD) in 2017.

The SGB successfully approached the court last week to have the decision declared invalid.

The department had already appointed a school principal without the involvement of the SGB.

The posts were advertised in October 2017, the shortlisting of candidates was done and a panel was set up to conduct the interviews.

Department officials informed the panel not to proceed with the interviews in respect of the positions of HOD and principal though it had completed its interviews.

The body said there was no further communication between the department and the SGB until its term expired.