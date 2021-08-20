South Africa

Court sets aside decision to appoint senior school officials

The SGB successfully approached the court last week to have the decision declared invalid

20 August 2021 - 10:21
Naletsana Combined School's SGB approached the Limpopo High Court after the department had withdrawn its function in filling three senior positions of school principal, deputy principal and head of department four years ago.
Image: File Image

The Limpopo department of education suffered a major blow after a court set aside its decision to appoint senior school officials without consulting the school governing body (SGB).

Naletsana Combined School's SGB approached the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane after the department withdrew its function in filling three senior positions of school principal, deputy principal and head of department (HOD) in 2017.

The SGB successfully approached the court last week to have the decision declared invalid.

The department had already appointed a school principal without the involvement of the SGB.

The posts were advertised in October 2017, the shortlisting of candidates was done and a panel was set up to conduct the interviews.

Department officials informed the panel not to proceed with the interviews in respect of the positions of HOD and principal though it had completed its interviews.

The body said there was no further communication between the department and the SGB until its term expired.

The department said the decision to withdraw the functions of the SGB was taken in a meeting where the body agreed to surrender its role.

The court found that there were no reasonable grounds which empowered the provincial head of department, Onicca Dederen, to remove the SGB from the appointment processes.

Judge Matsaro Semenya ordered that Dederen's decision to withdraw the functions of the SGB of filling the posts was invalid and unlawful. It was revised and set aside.

Semenya said members of the previous SGB were tasked with the responsibility of filling those posts.

According to Adv Caiphus Moshutla, who is also provincial chairperson of the Saviour Association of SGBs,  the court order meant that the department should remove the principal it appointed without the involvement of the SGB and start afresh.

“The department only filled a post of a school principal and we want the process to start from the beginning because the SGB was not involved in the appointment. There was a lot of interference from the department, hence the first step was to seek a court interdict on the appointments in 2017,” he said.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the department is going to comply with the order.

“The judgment has not set aside the filling of the positions and the status as it is at the school. The only term of the court order to implement is to pay the cost of two counsels,” she said.

This is despite the department conceding in court papers that it has already filled the post of principal.

Moshutla said the principal was appointed in November.

