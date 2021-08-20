Cosatu welcomes 'long overdue' social security fund

Employers, employees expected to contribute between 8% and 12% of earnings

The government’s proposal of a statutory pension and insurance regime funded through mandatory contributions from workers and employers has received a lukewarm welcome from organised labour and civil society.



The department of social development published a comprehensive social security and retirement reform green paper on Wednesday, which proposes that employers and employees pay up between 8% and 12% of earnings to the new fund. ..