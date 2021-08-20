South Africa

Concern over learning losses in early development centres

The department said there was now evidence from the NIDS-CRAM survey that more school-aged children were not attending school than usual

20 August 2021 - 09:29

The department of basic education has raised concerns about learning losses in early development centres.

On Thursday, the department said there was now evidence from the NIDS-CRAM survey that more school-aged children were not attending school than usual, but it was not yet clear whether this was temporary non-attendance or will become permanent (dropout)...

