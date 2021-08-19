Pastor fingered in 'satanic ritual'
Taxi driver killed for body parts, says brother
The family of a taxi driver who was killed and had some body parts removed, allegedly by a pastor, have described his murder as a satanic ritual act.
Vusimuzi Mlangeni, 50, of Lawley, south of Lenasia, was abducted on the night of July 30 while walking home...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.