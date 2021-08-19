SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town

Upmarket SA grocery chain Checkers is testing a store without checkout counters, the first cashierless food store in the country allowing shoppers to walk out without waiting in line to pay.

The new store reflects a strategy by Checkers parent Shoprite Holdings to use technology to provide more convenient retailing and monitor customer behaviour, the company said.

The trial store within company offices in Cape Town has only 40 products such as snacks and sandwiches and will initially only be available to employees.

Shoprite is still developing algorithms to recognise products and increase accuracy.

Yet the trial represents a challenge to rival chains as Checkers aims to grab a bigger slice of the high-end food retail market, traditionally dominated by Woolworths Holdings.