Man dies in hospital after second armed robbery

Matlamela's body found wedged between fences

19 August 2021 - 10:57
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The family of a man who was shot during a house robbery has been left devastated after he was found dead following another robbery at a Gauteng hospital where he was admitted.

Lawrence Matlamela, 49, was admitted at the Tembisa Hospital two weeks ago with bullet wounds in his back and stomach after he was shot during a house robbery at his Ivory Park's Riverside home...

