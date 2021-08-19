Family of slain prison guard wants answers

Molotos feel authorities are dragging their feet

The family of a female official who was found dead inside her office at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg has slammed the department for the slow pace of internal investigations into her brutal murder.



Speaking after an emotional memorial service of his sister-in-law Eunice Moloko, George Moloko said the family was still waiting for answers on what happened on the fateful day...