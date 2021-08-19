Employees must pay up to 12% into a government social security fund: Zulu

All employers and employees will be obliged to pay into a government-run national social security fund, according to proposals in a green paper published by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

The contributions will be between 8% and 12% of earnings, up to the current Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) ceiling of R276,000 a year.

The proposed fund is based on “social security principles of risk pooling and social solidarity”, said Zulu.

“The most notable gap in our social security system is the absence of a mandatory contributory public social security fund that provides retirement, disability and survivor benefits to the workforce,” she said.

“Although private occupational and voluntary schemes partially fill this gap, some 6.2-million formal sector workers — primarily low-income earners, informal workers and informal sector workers — are excluded from such arrangements.”

With the proposed fund, she said the government should subsidise the contributions of low-income workers.

It is proposed that employees earning below an income threshold of R22,320 per year should not be obliged to contribute to the NSSF for retirement or risk benefits but will continue to contribute to the UIF.

The “NSSF tier 2" will run on a defined-benefit basis. A worker’s pension in retirement will be based on career earnings and the duration of contributions. The disability and survivor benefits will be based on salary at the time of injury or death. The NSSF will also pay a flat-rate funeral benefit.

“However, those earning above the tax threshold will need to contribute to supplementary retirement savings and insurance arrangements to ensure an adequate replacement income.