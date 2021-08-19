South Africa

Convicted murderer arrested for allegedly killing Leeuwkop prison official appears in court

19 August 2021 - 10:27
Prison warden Eunice Moloko, 50, was found dead at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre by her husband and brother-in-law after they had searched for hours.
Image: Supplied: Family

A man who is serving time for a previous murder has appeared in court for allegedly killing a female official at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg.

Nigel Marais, 30, appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court this week in connection with the murder of Eunice Moloko, 50, a correctional officer.

“The case emanates from the discovery of Eunice Moloko's lifeless body [Tuesday last week] inside the female toilets at her place of employment,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Marais was sentenced for a count of murder and another of attempted murder in November 2015 for an incident that happened in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.

He is serving 18 years' imprisonment at the Leeuwkop correctional facility.

His case was postponed to Wednesday next week for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

