Convicted murderer arrested for allegedly killing Leeuwkop prison official appears in court
A man who is serving time for a previous murder has appeared in court for allegedly killing a female official at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg.
Nigel Marais, 30, appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court this week in connection with the murder of Eunice Moloko, 50, a correctional officer.
“The case emanates from the discovery of Eunice Moloko's lifeless body [Tuesday last week] inside the female toilets at her place of employment,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Marais was sentenced for a count of murder and another of attempted murder in November 2015 for an incident that happened in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.
He is serving 18 years' imprisonment at the Leeuwkop correctional facility.
His case was postponed to Wednesday next week for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.