Youth, white adults most vaccine-hesitant groups in SA — survey

Young people and white adults are the most vaccine-hesitant groups in SA.

This is according to the University of Johannesburg/ Human Sciences Research Council Covid-19 democracy survey which released two reports on Wednesday. Three surveys have been completed since April 2020, with this one, the fourth, focused on 8,000 people of all races, ages and socio-economic groups between the period of June 25 2021 to July 20 2021.

“White adults have bucked the main trend, becoming more hesitant, and their acceptance rate is now only a little more than half,” read the report.

The report is released in the wake of a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated and the government ramping up efforts to encourage particularly men to get jabs.

Health minister Joe Phaahla has called on more men to register for a Covid-19 vaccine — a higher percentage of women having been inoculated.

The report found that men are actually less hesitant to get the vaccine than women but are slow to go get vaccinated, with 74% of men being vaccine positive compared to 70% of women.

“For both men and women, vaccine acceptance increased by 5 percentage points between rounds three and four. However, there is a perplexing gendered contrast between willingness to vaccinate and actual vaccination,” read the report.

Prof Kate Alexander said although they are seeing worrying trends, their data showed 72% of South Africans are vaccine accepting.

“What we are terming the acceptance rate includes those who have got the vaccine, those who will probably get the vaccine and those who will definitely get the vaccine. The other [groups] can be regarded as hesitant,” she said.