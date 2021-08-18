South Africa

Toddler dies in hospital after horrific N2 bus crash

18 August 2021 - 13:49
Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter
At least 31 people have been confirmed dead after a DMJ bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon.
Image: SUPPLIED

A one-year-old girl who was among passengers transported to Frere Hospital after a horrific bus accident on the N2 succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 31.

On Monday afternoon a DMJ bus veered off the road on the N2 at the Kei Cuttings between East London and Butterworth and rolled 100m into a ravine, a few kilometres from the Kei River Bridge.

The bus was travelling from Cape Town to Durban and carrying 52 passengers.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said 23 bodies had been positively identified and the rest would be identified by the end of Wednesday.

