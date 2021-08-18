South Africa

Serial criminal gets life behind bars for terrorising Gqeberha women

18 August 2021 - 08:40
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The Port Elizabeth regional court sentenced Thembelani 'Tall' Ntantiso to lengthy terms of imprisonment.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA / File photo

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for terrorising women and the elderly in Gqeberha, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The Port Elizabeth regional court sentenced Thembelani “Tall” Ntantiso for raping an elderly woman from Gqeberha in 2018.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Ntantiso and an unknown man broke into the home of a 62-year-old woman in Overbaakens and robbed her of cash and bank cards. She said Ntantiso also raped her.

In the same year, Ntantiso broke into a retirement village in Walmer and robbed a couple, aged 70 and 72, of their cellphones, cash and a television set.

Ngcakani said between 2017 and 2018 he robbed two women aged 47 and 52 of their bicycles.

The court sentenced Ntantiso to a further 30 years imprisonment for two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances, nine years for three counts of housebreaking and a further nine years for three counts of robbery.

TimesLIVE

