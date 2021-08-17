Petrol price expected to rise, but diesel price should fall in August, says AA

Fuel price outlooks are showing modest changes in all grades of fuel. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The current picture shows petrol increasing by around 4c/l. On the upside, diesel is indicating a 16c decrease, with illuminating paraffin down by 10c,” the AA says.

“The rand's average exchange rate was virtually flat against the US dollar in the first two weeks of August — it has moved less than 3c. But the local currency is trending weaker, and this may weigh more heavily against the fuel price by month-end,” the AA notes.

The association says the bulk of the fuel price change came from slight declines in international petroleum prices.

“Oil fell throughout the first week in August, flattened out, and subsequently fell further. If this trend is maintained, there is a possibility of price decreases for all fuel grades by month end. This would bring some welcome relief after last month's heavy increases.”