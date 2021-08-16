State expedites land claims resolution
Lawyers being trained for specialised work
The training of Legal Aid SA lawyers who will deal with land claims has started, months ahead of the teams fully starting work.
This move has given hope to thousands of people, some whom have waited over 20 years for their land claims to be finalised. ..
