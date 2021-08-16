Plan to rid Limpopo of pit latrines being delayed, say activists
Provincial education department accused of giving court misleading data
Advocacy groups have accused the department of education in Limpopo of delaying the eradication of pit toilets by providing the Polokwane high court with inaccurate and unrealistic plans and timelines.
Nontsikelelo Mpulo from law centre Section27 said they wanted the court to establish a committee that would take the department to task...
