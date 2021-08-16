Nine years on, yet no progress in case against those implicated in Marikana massacre: NGO

Monitoring NGO Bench Marks Foundation says little progress has been made in bringing those implicated in the killing of 34 miners in Marikana nine years ago to book.

Monday marks nine years since the massacre happened.

Nine police officers are still facing charges related to the shooting.

“Progress in these cases has simply ground to a halt. Even if they are eventually finalised, accountability for this massacre needs to stretch much higher up the level of command,” said the foundation’s executive director, John Capel.

The foundation appealed to Sibanye-Stillwater to expand the memorial park it is establishing at Marikana. It wants counselling services for widows and orphans to be extended to the miners who were injured, some of them severely, and those who were traumatised by the massacre.

“This will assist in bringing healing, that is long overdue, to the community,” Capel said.

He said the foundation welcomed the commitments made by Sibanye-Stillwater to help communities affected by the Marikana massacre — but warned that it would keep a close watch to ensure the company made measurable and sustainable progress.

Capel said the range of activities promised by Sibanye-Stillwater was encouraging.