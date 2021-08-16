Nine years on, Mambush’s family still waiting for justice

Ramaphosa must do the right thing and apologise, man in the green blanket’s widow says

Nine years after the Marikana massacre, the sister of the most famous victim, Mgcineni “Mambush” Noki, the “man in the green blanket”, says families will never be happy until the policemen who pulled the triggers are behind bars.



Nolufefe Noki, 40, wants to see the government take responsibility for the 2012 death of the 34 striking miners, including her beloved brother...