Limpopo drags feet in eradicating school pit toilets

No clear action plan in place

The eradication of over 17,000 pit toilets at 1,600 Limpopo schools remains a moving target shielded by bureaucracy, unfulfilled promises and ambiguity.



It has been three years since the Polokwane high court ordered the provincial department of education and the department of basic education (DBE) to provide a comprehensive plan and audit of schools with sanitation needs, their locations and how long it would take to eradicate pit toilets in the province...