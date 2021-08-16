Has state made amends for Marikana massacre?

Questions on whether the government had done enough to acknowledge its central role and make amends to better the lives of the victims of the 2012 Marikana massacre continued to take centre-stage on Monday as the country marked nine years since the tragedy.

At least 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police while 78 were injured. They were striking over wages in Rustenburg, North West.

The government has been accused of protecting and colluding with Lonmin mine in the platinum belt to protect private commercial interests, leaving victims out in the cold and with no convictions for the police who killed the miners.

Speaking during the hybrid Marikana massacre commemoration, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa reiterated his lament at how the victims of the massacre had been abandoned by government.

Police minister Bheki Cele had disputed allegations that the government had abandoned the Marikana victims as he said it had paid them R176m.

Legal representative of the injured and arrested mineworkers, Adv Dali Mpofu, dismissed Cele’s report as “deceptive”, as he said the money was too little for the hundreds of affected miners.

The miners had been paid between R300,000 and R400,000.

Lonmin sold the mine to Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019, with the new owners and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was a director and a shareholder at the time, now facing a lawsuit from the miners.