DebtBusters index shows increasing debt burden among South Africans

Compared to the same period five years ago, the debt-to-income ratio across all income bands in SA is now at 122% and has reached 152% for those taking home R20,000 or more.

That's according to DebtBusters’ 2021 Q2 debt index, which has tracked trends quarter-on-quarter over the past five years.

Data from the index shows the debt-to-net-income ratio is at an all-time high, but there is some good news with more people seeking help and a significant increase in those who have completed debt counselling.

“Consumers enquiring about debt counselling are spending about 60% of their take-home pay to service debt,” the report says.

“The level of unsecured debt continues to increase: the level of unsecured debt is on average 32% higher than in 2016 and up by 49% among consumers taking home R20,000 or more. This is a direct result of consumers using unsecured debt to offset the erosion of their take-home pay.”

In the second quarter, enquiries about debt counselling increased by 18% compared to a year ago. Head of DebtBusters Benay Sager attributed this to the after-effects of the nationwide lockdown and a narrowing of consumers’ ability to borrow.