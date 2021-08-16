David Makhura opposes application to join him to proceedings to recover PPE money
Former Gauteng health department CFO Kabelo Lehloenya has dragged premier David Makhura to a special tribunal.
Lehloenya, who is facing civil recovery proceedings against her by the Special Investigating Unit over the Gauteng PPE procurement scandal, wants Makhura to be joined in the matter as another liable party...
